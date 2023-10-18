Birthdays
Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - A large group of Jewish protesters occupied the Cannon House Office Building across from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The group of Jewish-American protesters chanted, “Not in our name!” following Israel’s recent response in Gaza.

They want Congress to demand the Israel Defense Forces stop its strikes in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian controlled area.

The rally was organized by the same groups that shut down all 11 entrances to the White House on Monday as thousands of Jewish supporters gathered there.

Monday’s protests resulted in 30 arrests.

Police were seen leading protesters away from Wednesday’s sit-in with their hands bound in zip ties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

