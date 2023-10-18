Birthdays
Residents & pets rescued in Bedford County house fire

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents and pets were rescued after a house fire in Bedford County Tuesday night, according to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded to Stewartsville Street where they found smoke from a single-wide trailer.

Crews were able to assist the residents out of the home, none of whom were injured. The resident’s cats were also rescued.

Burning contents were found on the kitchen stove and no active fire was found.

