Roanoke City Council approves concept to build two hotels

By Patsy Montesinos and Lindsey Cook
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has accepted a concept to build two hotels in Northeastern Roanoke.

Private developers are looking at a little more than 5.5 acres of land on Blue Hills Drive to build the hotels.

This location opens opportunity in Northeast Roanoke that was not originally available.

“Traditionally, we’re have a lot of strong presence with hospitality downtown and Southwest,” says Marc Nelson, the economic director of Roanoke. “This provides additional options both for tourism, but also for visitors who are coming in to see people who are hopefully going to be relocating to that part of the city.”

The property was previously owned by the National Bank of Blacksburg, but Nelson believes the new use of the land will positively impact Roanoke.

“It provides different additional lodging options, additional jobs, and investment in that area,” Nelson adds. “It also helps the region because of where it sits; it sits right on the Botetourt County line or close to it. It’ll provide additional housing, hospitality options for people are going to be in that part of the city.”

Nelson could not confirm what kind of hotels they will be, but say they will likely be mid-range hotels under the same brand ownership.

Construction is expected to begin after private developers purchase the land.

