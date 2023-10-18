Birthdays
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota(Clay County, SD Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a double homicide in Roanoke was arrested in South Dakota Wednesday morning, according to Vermillion Police.

Edward Denoyer, 25, was wanted for the killings of Crystal Brown and one other person, unidentified by police, on Melrose Avenue September 17.

He was arrested with assistance of the US Marshal’s Service, FBI, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.

Denoyer is being held in South Dakota until an initial court appearance and extradition to Virginia.

