Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City councilman is being named in part of a lawsuit by a local pastor.

Tom McCracken, the pastor at South Baptist CommUNITY Church in Salem, filed the lawsuit. He’s suing Roanoke City council member Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation. WDBJ7 obtained a copy of the civil lawsuit after it was filed October 13.

This comes after the Roanoke County School board meetings where people clashed over LGBTQ+ related policies.

The lawsuit claims a Roanoke County parent began shouting at McCracken with claims he touched her 15-year old daughter on the shoulder at the August 17, 2023 meeting. Priddy then stated he saw McCracken touch the 15-year-old, according to the lawsuit.

It claims Priddy’s statement “emboldened” the crowd at the meeting, ultimately leading to police escorting McCracken out to his car for his safety.

The lawsuit also claims the parent posted derogatory things about McCracken online, including flyers saying McCracken tries to intimidate children at his church.

McCracken denies those claims, and says at least one family will no longer let their child interact with him because of it.

In all, McCracken is seeking close to $2.5 million dollars.

McCracken sent WDBJ7 a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“This lawsuit is not about one political viewpoint over another, a religious war against the LGBTQI+ folks, or even about one person upset with another. Fundamentally, and singularly, this lawsuit is about clearing my name of the many false allegations and accusations of [the parent]. I personally articulated the untruths, my attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to [the parent], and I reached out to Mr. Priddy through e-mail, all with no response or retractions,” McCracken said in the statement. “Therefore, the only recourse I have left is for the evidence to be seen and heard by a group of my peers in a court of law to expose the truth, clear my name, and start the process of healing and repairing the damage that has been done. I never touched [the parent’s daughter], and we are in possession of video and audio evidence to support my innocence.”

WDBJ7 also reached out to the Roanoke County parent and Luke Priddy in regards to the lawsuit.

The parent stated they were advised by counsel to decline commenting on pending litigation. Luke Priddy stated he had no comment.

Court records show the lawsuit has been filed, but does not have a hearing date yet.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.