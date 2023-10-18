Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Salem skunk diagnosed with rabies

Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A skunk has been confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health. The skunk was collected by Salem Animal Control October 11 in the area of Mountain Avenue in south Salem.

Anyone aware of any possible human or animal contact with such a skunk is asked to contact the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at (540) 204-9764 or Botetourt Animal Control.

Rabies, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD), is a deadly disease “caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.:

Exposure to rabies is considered:

  • any time a bite or scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound.
  • when rabid tissue enters a mucous membrane via the eye, mouth, or nose.

The Code of Virginia §3.2-6521 requires pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats aged four months and older. People are advised not to approach or touch any wild or stray animals and should report any abnormal animal behavior to their local animal control dispatchers. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild and domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, according to health officials, you should:

  • AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.
  • REPORT unusual-acting animals.
  • VACCINATE all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.
  • CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof leak at Lord Botetourt High School.
Officials want your input in deciding the fate of Lord Botetourt High School
Drugs seized from vehicle in Nelson County... 10/11/23
Man arrested while allegedly moving drugs across state lines
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Brooks Ambruzs stars in the commercial.
3-year-old stars in commercial in hopes to win radar sign for Roanoke neighborhood
Downtown Roanoke stabbing
One person arrested after downtown Roanoke stabbing

Latest News

Barktoberfest Event Set
Barktoberfest fundraiser for mental illness nonprofit set for Saturday
Barktoberfest Event Set
Barktoberfest Event Set
David Goode Jr. mugshot
Lynchburg man arrested by Crimes Against Children Task Force
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options