Salem skunk diagnosed with rabies

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A skunk has been confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health. The skunk was collected by Salem Animal Control October 11 in the area of Mountain Avenue in south Salem.

Anyone aware of any possible human or animal contact with such a skunk is asked to contact the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at (540) 204-9764 or Botetourt Animal Control.

Rabies, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD), is a deadly disease “caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.:

Exposure to rabies is considered:

any time a bite or scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound.

when rabid tissue enters a mucous membrane via the eye, mouth, or nose.

The Code of Virginia §3.2-6521 requires pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats aged four months and older. People are advised not to approach or touch any wild or stray animals and should report any abnormal animal behavior to their local animal control dispatchers. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild and domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, according to health officials, you should:

AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

REPORT unusual-acting animals.

VACCINATE all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.

