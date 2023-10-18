Birthdays
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Lynchburg City School van was charged with reckless driving after a crash Wednesday morning in which two children were hurt.

Lynchburg Police were called to the crash on Route 501 South, between the Fort Avenue exit and the Wards Road exit, shortly after 8 a.m. October 18. The driver of the van, with two children inside, had run off the road and hit a tree in a median, according to police.

Police say injuries to the children, ages 8 and 9, as well as to the driver, were minor, and all were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Turner with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6111.

