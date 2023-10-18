Birthdays
Surfer nearly loses leg after being bitten by 15-foot tiger shark

A 50-year-old surfer in Hawaii is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a shark in Hanalei Bay. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KNHL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANALEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is recovering after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.

KHNL reports that Kevin Kanehe, 50, was surfing in Hanalei Bay when a nearly 15-foot tiger shark clamped down on his left leg.

Kanehe said he was able to put up a fight and stick his finger in the shark’s nostril before it let go of him.

According to doctors, that may have helped save his leg as if the shark completed its bite, Kanehe would have lost his entire leg.

Kanehe underwent surgery on his hand on Tuesday after an operation on his leg last Sunday.

Doctors estimate it will take him a year to recover from his injuries.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with Kanehe’s medical expenses.

