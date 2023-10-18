Birthdays
Virginia State Parks hunting season reminders and safety updates

A southwest Virginia delegate sought to make the hunting season year-round.
A southwest Virginia delegate sought to make the hunting season year-round.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hunting season is officially here in Virginia.

Virginia’s State Parks offers different hunting opportunities throughout the season.

The Natural Resource Field Manager said most of the hunts are already filled for this year, but there are still some spots open.

He said this year, hunters are required to wear a blaze orange or blaze pink hat and vest while hunting in a state park and it’s a good idea for hikers to also wear bright colors this time of year especially in national forests or on public lands.

“It’s a good idea to go ahead and wear blaze orange or blaze pink if you’re going to be hiking. If you see a hunter, the best thing to do is to acknowledge the hunter so that they can see you and continue on your way,” said Forrest Atwood, Natural Resource Field Manager.

If you do want to participate in a state parks hunt, you will be required to complete a hunter safety course.

“In hunter education, you’re always taught to know your target and beyond, so that is the most important thing. If you’re firing a bow or a firearm down range, you need to make sure of your target, but you also need to make sure what is beyond that target,” said Atwood.

