10th annual Rhythm & Rhyme Melrose Fall Festival happening Saturday

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizations in our hometowns are coming together for a day of art and literature this weekend.

The 10th annual Rhythm & Rhyme Melrose Fall Festival is happening Saturday at the Melrose Branch Library.

Attendees will experience spoken word poetry, live music, pumpkin decorating, free food and free books. Plus find out who will be crowned Roanoke’s first ever Youth Poet Laureate.

Library Director, Sheila Umberger said this is a day to celebrate the community’s strengths through art and culture.

“We have the arts commission as well as Goodwill being part of our partnership this year. Part of our work here is the reading and we have over 40 of our community partners that are apart of our Star City Reads initiative. Which is to have children reading by 3rd grade and helping children be ready for school so that ties in also with the literacy component: reading, writing as well as this artistic twist which we really love,” said Umberger.

Rhythm and Rhyme will be from 11 am until 2pm. For more information contact Amanda Taylor at (540) 853-1057 or by emailing Amanda.Taylor@roanokeva.gov.

