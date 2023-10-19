Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.(Jagged Edge Productions/ITN STUDIOS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) – Fourth grade students at a Miami school were left traumatized after their teacher put on a horror film for them in class, according to local reports.

CBS Miami reports that a math teacher at The Academy of Innovative Education, a K-12 charter school, played “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” for his students on Oct. 2.

The movie is a spin on the beloved children’s tale, reimagined into a disturbing horror film. A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet turn against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

Parents at the Miami school told the media outlet the fourth-grade students were the ones who selected the movie, but the teacher agreed to play it without properly vetting its appropriateness.

The film has an NR rating, or “not rated.”

Parents said the teacher played 20 to 30 minutes of the film before turning it off, even as some terrified kids asked him to stop it sooner, according to CBS Miami.

The school confirmed in a statement to CBS Miami that a film was played that was “not suitable for the age group.” The school went on to state that administrators “promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.

According to production company Jagged Edge Productions, the film was the directorial debut for Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who said the film was shot in just 10 days.

Filmmakers have announced a sequel, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2,” will be released in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation

Latest News

Jen Hunt took Jagger to the vet where tests were run that came back positive for methamphetamine.
Dog finds, eats meth while on walk with owner
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
We're speaking with Tap Into Hope Roanoke leaders about how to recognize and respond to...
WDBJ7+: Recognizing & Responding to Domestic Violence and Abuse
LNL: Jim Jordan will not hold third speaker vote today
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday,...
Justice Department secures $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over redlining in Florida