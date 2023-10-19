Birthdays
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

