Applications open for Melrose Towers apartment waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding affordable housing is difficult for many families in the Roanoke Valley. The city of Roanoke continues to grow in population, and with that, the demand for affordable housing increases. Virginia’s overall shortage of affordable rental units is over 200,000.

“The demand is just so great,” said the Executive Director for the Housing Authority, David Bustamante.

He said most apartments in Roanoke have a waiting list. Unfortunately, most of those waiting lists are closed for years.

“Anytime that we have less than five people on any waitlist from any bedroom size in any of our developments, we go out and we open it,” stated Bustamante.

Melrose Towers apartments’ waiting list for studio apartments is now open. Eligibility for those apartments is for seniors.

Bustamante stated families pay 30% of their adjusted annual income as rent or they may choose a flat rent.

“It’s affecting the poor the hardest, but it’s affecting everybody, regardless of what your wage is,” said Bustamante.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, in Virginia, 27% of extremely low-income renter households are seniors. 18% have a disability.

“Everything has gone up, every rent has probably, I’m not going to say doubled, but close to it,” added Bustamante.

78% of extremely low-income renter households have severe cost burdens.

“Anything we could do to add to the supply and help these families is a win,” said Bustamante.

Bustamante says they plan to build 86 more units in Northwest in hopes of aiding the housing problem.

Applications for the waitlist at Melrose Towers are open until October 27th.

