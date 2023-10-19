Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Applications open for Melrose Towers apartment waitlist

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding affordable housing is difficult for many families in the Roanoke Valley. The city of Roanoke continues to grow in population, and with that, the demand for affordable housing increases. Virginia’s overall shortage of affordable rental units is over 200,000.

“The demand is just so great,” said the Executive Director for the Housing Authority, David Bustamante.

He said most apartments in Roanoke have a waiting list. Unfortunately, most of those waiting lists are closed for years.

“Anytime that we have less than five people on any waitlist from any bedroom size in any of our developments, we go out and we open it,” stated Bustamante.

Melrose Towers apartments’ waiting list for studio apartments is now open. Eligibility for those apartments is for seniors.

Bustamante stated families pay 30% of their adjusted annual income as rent or they may choose a flat rent.

“It’s affecting the poor the hardest, but it’s affecting everybody, regardless of what your wage is,” said Bustamante.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, in Virginia, 27% of extremely low-income renter households are seniors. 18% have a disability.

“Everything has gone up, every rent has probably, I’m not going to say doubled, but close to it,” added Bustamante.

78% of extremely low-income renter households have severe cost burdens.

“Anything we could do to add to the supply and help these families is a win,” said Bustamante.

Bustamante says they plan to build 86 more units in Northwest in hopes of aiding the housing problem.

Applications for the waitlist at Melrose Towers are open until October 27th.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Latest News

Kaine Speaks on Israel and Hamas
Kaine Speaks on Israel and Hamas
The Hub at Radford Opens
The Hub at Radford Opens
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Housing Authority Has Options for Low-Income Residents
Housing Authority Has Options for Low-Income Residents