Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 24th annual Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale is scheduled for October 21 at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

More than 40 potters will display their works of art, with a large variety at every price point, according to organizers.

Blue Ridge Potters Guild is a non-profit organization, with proceeds going toward education and scholarships.

Admission and parking are free. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2102 Grandin Road.

Co-Chair Marlee Kaufman visited 7@four with more on what to expect.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Latest News

Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale is Saturday
Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale is Saturday
Picture shows tour on previous Ghost Walk
Hometown History and Haunts: Ghostly Tours of Amherst
United Way Celebrates Centennial
United Way Celebrates Centennial
United Way of Roanoke Valley
United Way of Roanoke Valley celebrates 100 years of service