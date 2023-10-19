Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 24th annual Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale is scheduled for October 21 at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

More than 40 potters will display their works of art, with a large variety at every price point, according to organizers.

Blue Ridge Potters Guild is a non-profit organization, with proceeds going toward education and scholarships.

Admission and parking are free. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2102 Grandin Road.

Co-Chair Marlee Kaufman visited 7@four with more on what to expect.

