EXCLUSIVE: Roanoke victim’s family searching for justice; alleged killer arrested in South Dakota

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grieving family is speaking up after the man accused of killing their loved one was found.

Edward Denoyer was taken into custody in South Dakota Wednesday. He had been on the run for over a month and was wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left another injured.

Court documents identify the victims as Crystal Brown and Rodrel Mathis. Search warrants reveal investigators learned the shooting happened after someone arrived at the Melrose Avenue home to “conduct an illegal narcotics transaction.” Police allege an argument began and shots were fired.

Crystal Brown’s family was relieved to hear about the arrest, saying they are hoping it leads to a trial, so they can finally know what led to the shooting.

“We need to know what happened,” said Anthony Peterson.

Peterson and his children feel like they’re one step closer to getting answers after the alleged killer was arrested.

“That’s just what we need... we just need the justice. We need the closure,” said Brown’s son Anthony Peterson, Jr.

“I want him to have his day in court,” said Peterson. “I want justice. And without convicting him before his trial. I have questions that I want answers to.”

The family holds tight to the memories they shared with Brown.

“She was fun, loving, compassionate, considerate,” explained Peterson. “She was someone that was good to be around.”

Peterson says Brown struggled with substance abuse disorder and mental health issues. But he says she was trying to get help and had an appointment to get treatment.

“I had hopes that she was gonna be a better person,” added Peterson. “They took that from her.”

Even through her struggles, Brown’s children say she was the best mother.

“She took care of us when we were sick.... would make amazing breakfast, lunch, and dinner when we came back from school or work. A nice bath... nice TV show. Doing what a mother does,” said Peterson Jr. “Now we don’t have that anymore. And that hurts.”

Their goal is to spread awareness about substance abuse disorders.

“If people need help, get help. Don’t be afraid you’re human just like us,” added Peterson Jr. “Please just get better. Not only for yourself but those who care for you.”

Peterson encourages Roanoke City officials to lead efforts to end the violent cycles with the younger generation just like he did with his children. He wants leaders to focus on academics, poverty, and substance abuse support.

