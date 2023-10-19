Fitness expert offers meal prep tips to find nutrition success

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fitness expert is helping people skip the fast food and find ways to stay on track with their nutrition goals with a few meal prep tips.

BOCO Fit Rage owner Kristen Reimer joined Here @ Home to break down the importance of planning ahead when it comes to filling our plates.

She offered three simple recipes to keep you fueled up for a week of success:

Overnight oats ½ cup Old Fashion Oats 1 scoop vanilla protein powder 2 tablespoons chia seeds Splash of vanilla extract 1 teaspoon honey Oat milk or other milk of choice ½ cup frozen berries or as many as you can fit in the jar

Mason Jar salads 1 fist size of cooked chicken breast (shredded or diced) 1/2 cup garbanzo beans ¾ cupcup diced cucumber 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinaigrette As many leafy greens you can fit in the jar 

Chicken burrito bowls 1 fist size of cooked chicken breast (shredded or diced) ½ cup quinoa or brown rice ½ cup brown beans 1 cup diced bell pepper Taco seasoning ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt ¼ avocado



Reimer is also offering a free guide to creating a healthy plate. All you need to do is fill out a form on the BOCO Fit Rage website.

