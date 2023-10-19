Birthdays
Fitness expert offers meal prep tips to find nutrition success

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fitness expert is helping people skip the fast food and find ways to stay on track with their nutrition goals with a few meal prep tips.

BOCO Fit Rage owner Kristen Reimer joined Here @ Home to break down the importance of planning ahead when it comes to filling our plates.

She offered three simple recipes to keep you fueled up for a week of success:

  • Overnight oats
    • ½ cup Old Fashion Oats
    • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
    • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
    • Splash of vanilla extract
    • 1 teaspoon honey
    • Oat milk or other milk of choice
    • ½ cup frozen berries or as many as you can fit in the jar
  • Mason Jar salads
    • 1 fist size of cooked chicken breast (shredded or diced)
    • 1/2 cup garbanzo beans
    • ¾ cupcup diced cucumber
    • 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinaigrette
    • As many leafy greens you can fit in the jar 
  • Chicken burrito bowls
    • 1 fist size of cooked chicken breast (shredded or diced)
    • ½ cup quinoa or brown rice
    • ½ cup brown beans
    • 1 cup diced bell pepper
    • Taco seasoning
    • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
    • ¼ avocado

Reimer is also offering a free guide to creating a healthy plate. All you need to do is fill out a form on the BOCO Fit Rage website.

