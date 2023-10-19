Fitness expert offers meal prep tips to find nutrition success
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fitness expert is helping people skip the fast food and find ways to stay on track with their nutrition goals with a few meal prep tips.
BOCO Fit Rage owner Kristen Reimer joined Here @ Home to break down the importance of planning ahead when it comes to filling our plates.
She offered three simple recipes to keep you fueled up for a week of success:
- Overnight oats
- ½ cup Old Fashion Oats
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- Splash of vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Oat milk or other milk of choice
- ½ cup frozen berries or as many as you can fit in the jar
- Mason Jar salads
- 1 fist size of cooked chicken breast (shredded or diced)
- 1/2 cup garbanzo beans
- ¾ cupcup diced cucumber
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinaigrette
- As many leafy greens you can fit in the jar
- Chicken burrito bowls
- 1 fist size of cooked chicken breast (shredded or diced)
- ½ cup quinoa or brown rice
- ½ cup brown beans
- 1 cup diced bell pepper
- Taco seasoning
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ avocado
Reimer is also offering a free guide to creating a healthy plate. All you need to do is fill out a form on the BOCO Fit Rage website.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.