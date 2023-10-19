Grown Here at Home: Carroll County FFA hosts free Fall Festival

CARROLL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - FFA students in Carroll County are celebrating fall with some fun on a farm. The FFA Fall Festival is about getting families together for a good time.

“It’s so costly to do anything now. We’re promoting it mostly for elementary school kids, so a family can come and have a good time and not have to spend any money,” said Carroll County Middle School FFA Advisor John Carpenter.

There will be several activities including a petting zoo, a tractor ride, and even a lumberjack demonstration.

The FFA Fall Festival is Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Barn at Edwards Farms, located at 8411 Pipers Gap Road in Galax.

Admission is free.

