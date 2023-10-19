Hometown Eats showcases pumpkin-chocolate chip bread recipe
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special edition of Hometown Eats features not a local restaurant, but a special recipe perfect for Fall.
Logan Sherrill and his wife Taylor are sharing a recipe for pumpkin-chocolate chip bread:
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 15 oz. can pumpkin puree
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2/3 cup buttermilk
- 4 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups dark chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans with cooking spray and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the sugar, pumpkin, oil, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until smooth.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined, being careful to not overmix.
- Fold in the 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, reserving 1/4 cup for the tops of the loaves.
- Evenly divide batter between the prepared pans. Sprinkle the loaves with remaining chocolate chips.
- Bake for 50-65 minutes, or until browned and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the loaf.
- Remove loaves from the oven and cool in pans on a wire rack for 15 minutes. With a knife, go around the bread and loosen the loaves. Remove from pan and cool completely before slicing.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.