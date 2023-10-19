Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Hometown Eats showcases pumpkin-chocolate chip bread recipe

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special edition of Hometown Eats features not a local restaurant, but a special recipe perfect for Fall.

Logan Sherrill and his wife Taylor are sharing a recipe for pumpkin-chocolate chip bread:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 15 oz. can pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2/3 cup buttermilk
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cups dark chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans with cooking spray and set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, combine the sugar, pumpkin, oil, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until smooth.
  • Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined, being careful to not overmix.
  • Fold in the 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, reserving 1/4 cup for the tops of the loaves.
  • Evenly divide batter between the prepared pans. Sprinkle the loaves with remaining chocolate chips.
  • Bake for 50-65 minutes, or until browned and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the loaf.
  • Remove loaves from the oven and cool in pans on a wire rack for 15 minutes. With a knife, go around the bread and loosen the loaves. Remove from pan and cool completely before slicing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Bread
Hometown Eats: Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Bread
Williams Wonder burger at Foot of the Mountain Cafe in Buchanan, VA: House-made mango bacon...
Hometown Eats: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Hometown Eats: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Hometown Eats: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Hometown Eats: The Blue Lady
Hometown Eats: The Blue Lady