Hometown Eats showcases pumpkin-chocolate chip bread recipe

Logan Sherrill and his wife Taylor are sharing a recipe for pumpkin-chocolate chip bread:

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans with cooking spray and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the sugar, pumpkin, oil, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until smooth.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined, being careful to not overmix.

Fold in the 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, reserving 1/4 cup for the tops of the loaves.

Evenly divide batter between the prepared pans. Sprinkle the loaves with remaining chocolate chips.

Bake for 50-65 minutes, or until browned and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the loaf.