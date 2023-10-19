Hometown History and Haunts: Ghostly Tours of Amherst

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Ghost stories will come alive in the town of Amherst Saturday, October 21.

The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society is bringing back its Ghost Walk for the seventh year.

Groups of 12 to 15 will leave from the museum on the haunted walk. Guides will stop the group at several sites along the way. There will be a ghost at each site that will tell his or her story.

All of these ghosts have ties to Amherst County.

“I will go through the newspapers, find a story and see if we can elaborate on it. See what it information we can find. I put all that information together in a package for the person who’s acting that particular person,” Sandie Esposito said.

The Ghost Walk is the brainchild of Esposito - she came up with the idea during a meeting several years ago. She says she was inspired by the ghost tours she worked on at the University of Mary Washington.

“This is a small fundraiser for the museum and Historical Society. And all of the people working this event, which is probably about 20, 22 of us for who the event are all volunteering the time. And it’s so nice that they want to come back from year to year,” Octavia Starbuck, the museum’s director said.

Along with the site ghosts, visitors will see wandering ghosts.

“You know, every tour is different, every guide is different. And we just have a lot of fun. And we try to answer questions and try to get people interested in history of Amherst,” Esposito said.

Tickets for the walk are $12 for adults, and $5 for kids under 12.

Tours kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday. The last tour will leave at 8 p.m.

After the tour, guests are taken into the Museum’s Hamble Center for snacks. There are also shirts available.

For tickets, call 434-946-9068 or email staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.

