The Hub at Radford opens in downtown Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A partnership between Radford University and the City of Radford has created the Hub at Radford with the goal of fostering economic development in the city and beyond.

“It’s a Radford University building, but I think they located it on East Main St. for a reason,” Radford City Director of Communications Jenni Goodman said. “They want to invest in our community and in the city.”

The Hub at Radford is designed to help spark business in the region and give RU students first-hand experience.

“The goal of it is to be an economic support system for the city in the NRV and I think the goal is to have some incubator spaces and spaces where people can come and work on developing business,” Goodman said.

The doors are now open. The space includes places to create content, incubator space and areas for collaboration.

“[It provides] economic growth and vitality, sustainable over a long period of time, but also a job opportunity and internship opportunity for students,” Goodman said. We want students to stay in the area, we want them to invest in our community and love Radford as much as we do so this is a great way to do that.”

The city says The Hub’s location plays perfectly into Radford’s E. Main Street revitalization efforts.

“This being centrally located right there is a great space for people to be able to pop in ask questions, and for it just to be seen and as a resource in our community,” Goodman said.

