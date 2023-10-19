Birthdays
Hulls Drive-In wraps up the season with Halloween showings

Hull-O-Ween
Hull-O-Ween(Rebecca Williams | Hull's Drive In)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Hulls Drive-In Theatre in Lexington is about to wrap up its season, but there is still time to enjoy a weekend of movies to celebrate the Halloween season.

The weekend kicks off with a single feature of “Hocus Pocus” Friday, Oct. 20 with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature another screening of “Hocus Pocus” as well as seasonal activities like trunk-or-treating and pumpkin painting for Hull-O-Ween.

Then at the end of the month Hull’s will host its Horrorfest, with an all-night showing of several horror movies.

