Hulls Drive-In wraps up the season with Halloween showings

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Hulls Drive-In Theatre in Lexington is about to wrap up its season, but there is still time to enjoy a weekend of movies to celebrate the Halloween season.

The weekend kicks off with a single feature of “Hocus Pocus” Friday, Oct. 20 with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature another screening of “Hocus Pocus” as well as seasonal activities like trunk-or-treating and pumpkin painting for Hull-O-Ween.

Then at the end of the month Hull’s will host its Horrorfest, with an all-night showing of several horror movies.

