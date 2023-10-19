Landowners file motion for emergency injunction against MVP

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments this week in our coverage of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Landowners in western Virginia have filed a motion with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency injunction against MVP.

And in an unrelated filing with a federal agency, the pipeline company has adjusted its estimates of when construction will be completed and how much it will cost.

Attorneys representing three families filed the lawsuit in in 2020, challenging the use of eminent domain to take their property. Despite a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, they say they are still waiting for their day in court.

Filed on behalf of landowners in Montgomery, Roanoke and Franklin counties, the case is different from the environmental claims we’ve heard so much about. It’s a constitutional challenge focused on the authority of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the use of eminent domain by a private company.

“It’s not about environmental permits. It’s really about something much more fundamental, the right to private property,” said Roanoke attorney Mia Yugo.

Yugo and her colleague Chris Collins have been working on the case for almost four years. Questions about jurisdiction took them to the U.S. Supreme Court, but they have yet to argue the merits of the case.

“Now we finally get a 9 - 0 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court saying give these people their day in court, and both FERC and MVP file request after request for additional briefing, and additional delays to file briefing, and they’re just trying to run out the clock,” Collins said Thursday afternoon.

“And what we’re saying is if FERC and MVP want to delay this case for another ten months, then that delay should be matched by a ten-month injunction, so that we don’t have a continual irreparable harm on private land while we’re waiting for adjudication of these serious constitutional issues,” Yugo told WDBJ7.

A spokesperson for MVP said the company wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

The landowners’ attorneys expect a decision soon, once MVP and federal regulators have a chance to respond.

And in another development this week, MVP has revised its estimates on the cost and timing of the project.

MVP had predicted the pipeline would enter service by the end of this year, but in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it now expects to complete construction in the first quarter of 2024.

The price tag has also climbed to $7.2 billion, more than twice the original estimate.

