Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Landowners file motion for emergency injunction against MVP

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments this week in our coverage of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Landowners in western Virginia have filed a motion with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency injunction against MVP.

And in an unrelated filing with a federal agency, the pipeline company has adjusted its estimates of when construction will be completed and how much it will cost.

Attorneys representing three families filed the lawsuit in in 2020, challenging the use of eminent domain to take their property. Despite a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, they say they are still waiting for their day in court.

Filed on behalf of landowners in Montgomery, Roanoke and Franklin counties, the case is different from the environmental claims we’ve heard so much about. It’s a constitutional challenge focused on the authority of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the use of eminent domain by a private company.

“It’s not about environmental permits. It’s really about something much more fundamental, the right to private property,” said Roanoke attorney Mia Yugo.

Yugo and her colleague Chris Collins have been working on the case for almost four years. Questions about jurisdiction took them to the U.S. Supreme Court, but they have yet to argue the merits of the case.

“Now we finally get a 9 - 0 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court saying give these people their day in court, and both FERC and MVP file request after request for additional briefing, and additional delays to file briefing, and they’re just trying to run out the clock,” Collins said Thursday afternoon.

“And what we’re saying is if FERC and MVP want to delay this case for another ten months, then that delay should be matched by a ten-month injunction, so that we don’t have a continual irreparable harm on private land while we’re waiting for adjudication of these serious constitutional issues,” Yugo told WDBJ7.

A spokesperson for MVP said the company wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

The landowners’ attorneys expect a decision soon, once MVP and federal regulators have a chance to respond.

And in another development this week, MVP has revised its estimates on the cost and timing of the project.

MVP had predicted the pipeline would enter service by the end of this year, but in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it now expects to complete construction in the first quarter of 2024.

The price tag has also climbed to $7.2 billion, more than twice the original estimate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Latest News

Team of the Week: Franklin County
Team of the Week: Franklin County
Police say Crystal Brown was shot and killed in September.
EXCLUSIVE: Roanoke victim’s family searching for justice; alleged killer arrested in South Dakota
Virginia State Police at the entrance to the plane crash site in Pittsylvania County.
NTSB: Pilot’s carbon monoxide impairment likely led to fatal Pittsylvania County plane crash
Touch-a-Truck event
Martinsville preschoolers exposed to future career paths in Touch-a-Truck event