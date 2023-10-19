Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man charged with attempted murder after gun doesn’t fire

James Gee mugshot
James Gee mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been charged after being accused of unsuccessfully trying to shoot someone.

James Gee, 56, faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

October 17, 2023, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call on Grouse Ridge Road in the Max Meadows community. Deputies found Gee outside the home and found him to smell strongly of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim and a witness told deputies Gee had pointed a pistol at the victim during a fight and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

Gee is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation

Latest News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
WDBJ7+: Recognizing and responding to domestic violence
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits humanitarian aid, as Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion
The Hub at Radford
The Hub at Radford opens in downtown Radford