Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Martinsville preschoolers exposed to future career paths in Touch-a-Truck event

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Clearview Early Learning Center are getting an inside look at the jobs and trucks in the community.

More than 100 three- and four-year-olds got to experience several work vehicles firsthand at the school’s first ever Touch-a-Truck Event.

Ronnell Penn, teacher at Clearview Early Learning Center, came up with the idea to give students a head start on the road to success.

“So many times, you ask a child and they say, ‘I want to be Spider Man, I want to be Batman,’ and that’s okay for now, but in reality, I want them to have a dream,” said Penn, teacher and Touch a Truck Coordinator. “It starts now. This is the foundation of their learning. I want them to know you can be whatever you want to be.”

They got to explore a fire truck, an ambulance, a police car, a tractor, and much more.

“What better way to learn than to actually see it, touch it, hear it? These are vehicles that our children see every day. So, we wanted to spotlight our community workers. We wanted to praise them and thank them for what they have done,” added Penn.

They were got up close and personal with an Air Life helicopter and learned about how it saves lives.

“I’m hoping they’ll keep those careers in mind as they go through school and try to navigate the path of life and think about what they want to do with their life,” said Sheilah Williams, Director of Early Learning for Martinsville City Schools. “It’s never too early to start laying those foundational skills.”

They hope to have even more vehicles at next year’s event, like an army tank and a dump truck.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Latest News

Virginia State Police at the entrance to the plane crash site in Pittsylvania County.
NTSB: Pilot’s carbon monoxide impairment likely led to fatal Pittsylvania County plane crash
Landowners Request Injunction Against MVP
Landowners Request Injunction Against MVP
Murder Victim's Family Responds to Suspect's Arrest
Murder Victim's Family Responds to Suspect's Arrest
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate