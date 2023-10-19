Martinsville preschoolers exposed to future career paths in Touch-a-Truck event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Clearview Early Learning Center are getting an inside look at the jobs and trucks in the community.

More than 100 three- and four-year-olds got to experience several work vehicles firsthand at the school’s first ever Touch-a-Truck Event.

Ronnell Penn, teacher at Clearview Early Learning Center, came up with the idea to give students a head start on the road to success.

“So many times, you ask a child and they say, ‘I want to be Spider Man, I want to be Batman,’ and that’s okay for now, but in reality, I want them to have a dream,” said Penn, teacher and Touch a Truck Coordinator. “It starts now. This is the foundation of their learning. I want them to know you can be whatever you want to be.”

They got to explore a fire truck, an ambulance, a police car, a tractor, and much more.

“What better way to learn than to actually see it, touch it, hear it? These are vehicles that our children see every day. So, we wanted to spotlight our community workers. We wanted to praise them and thank them for what they have done,” added Penn.

They were got up close and personal with an Air Life helicopter and learned about how it saves lives.

“I’m hoping they’ll keep those careers in mind as they go through school and try to navigate the path of life and think about what they want to do with their life,” said Sheilah Williams, Director of Early Learning for Martinsville City Schools. “It’s never too early to start laying those foundational skills.”

They hope to have even more vehicles at next year’s event, like an army tank and a dump truck.

