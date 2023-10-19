MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: The sweet meaning behind “The Sweetest Day” holiday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -By definition on the website, calendar-365.com, Sweetest Day 2023 is a “holiday celebrated in some parts of the United States. It is a day of romantic deeds or expressions and is a day to remember the less fortunate.”

But how often have you actually celebrated it?

“Think of a ‘random acts of kindness day’ with a focus on people you care about deeply. If you google it, some say that candy should be involved, which I love that approach! Others say, it is about kind notes and words of affirmation. Regardless, we all need a little more sweetness in our days,” says author and blogger, Caitlyn Scaggs.

Scaggs encourages us to celebrate The Sweetest Day, especially with all of the turmoil in the world right now.

“Without question, our world continues to wrestle with big, dark and frightening issues. This awareness of the bad should create resolve within us to push for the good. That’s what the sweetest day can be about for each of us: an intentional pursuit of goodness and the best of humanity,” says Scaggs.

You can read more inspiration and positivity for your life on her blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

