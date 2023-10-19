Birthdays
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Campbell County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 12:01 a.m. on Rt. 501/Campbell Highway, near Eastbrook Road.

27-year-old Corey Kidd of Concord was driving a Honda CRB motorcycle on Campbell Highway when he drove off the right side of the road and was thrown from the bike, according to police.

Kidd died at the scene.

