Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Campbell County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 12:01 a.m. on Rt. 501/Campbell Highway, near Eastbrook Road.

27-year-old Corey Kidd of Concord was driving a Honda CRB motorcycle on Campbell Highway when he drove off the right side of the road and was thrown from the bike, according to police.

Kidd died at the scene.

