No injuries reported in Rebos Club building fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescues says no one was injured in a fire at the Rebos Club building early Thursday morning.

Crews say they responded at 3:01 a.m. to the 4200 block of Garst Mill Road for reports of a structure fire and found a building covered in flames.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to the department. The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and working to provide an estimate of the damage.

