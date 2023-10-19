NTSB: Pilot’s carbon monoxide impairment likely led to fatal Pittsylvania County plane crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The pilot’s impairment from exposure to carbon monoxide is the probable cause of a plane crash that killed the pilot in Pittsylvania County in 2022. That’s according to a report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report indicates carbon monoxide exposure was because of undetected penetration of exhaust into the cockpit, and led to the pilot’s failure to maintain a “minimum controllable airspeed after partially securing an engine after takeoff.”

The pilot of the Cessna 310R was the only person on board, and had just left Danville Regional Airport when he went down behind a Pittsylvania County tree line just off Cardwell Lane.

According to the landowner, the plane “came in flat” and was “not turning or spinning” when it landed in the woods approximately four miles southeast of the airport. The plane was destroyed in the crash. The pilot’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy report.

The 23-year-old pilot, whose name was not released, was performing a survey flight for Sol Aerial Surveys.

Read the full NTSB report below.

