Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Queen of Clean explains how to make clothing smell better

By Queen of Clean
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Queen of Clean explains how to freshen up your clothing and make it smell better when it comes out of the dryer, using homemade scented sheets.

How to:

• Find a few small white wash cloths/towels

• Lay down a small sheet of aluminum foil.

• Place them on top of the aluminum foil, to protect the counter top

• Pick a fragrance – Suggested: any essential oil (any flavor) – add about 10 drops

• Fold them over and roll and squeeze them – work the fragrance in.

• Place and store in a container or plastic bag

• Toss a few into the DRYER.

• They last a long time.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Denoyer mugshot from South Dakota
Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery Co. missing woman found dead
Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move in on Friday followed by a breezy and chilly weekend.
Increasing clouds today with showers moving in on Friday
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students

Latest News

Stay on Track with Nutrition Goals
Fitness expert offers meal prep tips to find nutrition success
Here's How to Make Clothing Smell Better
Here's How to Make Clothing Smell Better
Stay on Track with Nutrition Goals
Stay on Track with Nutrition Goals
Picture shows tour on previous Ghost Walk
Hometown History and Haunts: Ghostly Tours of Amherst