Queen of Clean explains how to make clothing smell better

The Queen of Clean explains how to freshen up your clothing and make it smell better when it comes out of the dryer, using homemade scented sheets.

How to:

• Find a few small white wash cloths/towels

• Lay down a small sheet of aluminum foil.

• Place them on top of the aluminum foil, to protect the counter top

• Pick a fragrance – Suggested: any essential oil (any flavor) – add about 10 drops

• Fold them over and roll and squeeze them – work the fragrance in.

• Place and store in a container or plastic bag

• Toss a few into the DRYER.

• They last a long time.

