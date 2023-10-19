Roanoke Police Department holds community forum in Northeast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke Police Department held their third community forum Wednesday night at Community Advent Christian Church.

Their main reasons for holding these meetings are to build public trust and to give the public the opportunity to ask questions and get educated about laws and regulations.

The Roanoke Police department along with community leaders sat at a panel and answered questions from the community.

“There’s been a lot of good questions asked. I think the back and forth with the questions being asked and the answers that were giving is again helpful in getting the community to know about who we are and what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do. And I think it helps them understand our limitations,” said Captain Adam Puckett.

Most of the questions that have been asked are things the Roanoke police department is currently working and include topics such as gun violence and homelessness.

I know we get questions about what officers can and can’t do. So there’s more trends. As far as what the question is, I’m not sure there’s really anything that we aren’t anticipating,” explained Puckett.

While Northwest Roanoke has the highest violent crime rate, Roanoke Police Department thinks it’s important to make sure they’re engaging with every quadrant of the city.

“They may be seeing burglaries, shoplifting, larceny, so it’s important that we’re out there. And we’re the face for them to ask these questions to so we can help guide them through the troubles they’re having in their community,” said Puckett.

New Chief of Police, Scott Boothe is set start October 31st. The Roanoke Police department feels that as an agency they are already doing things that he wants to implement but are looking forward to him bringing even more to the table.

“I think he’s going to be able to hit the ground running,” said Puckett.

The Roanoke Police Department has another community forum being planned for the foreseeable future and encourages the community to come out and voice their concerns. There is no set date as of now.

