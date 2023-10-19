Birthdays
United Way of Roanoke Valley celebrates 100 years of service

United Way of Roanoke Valley
United Way of Roanoke Valley(United Way of Roanoke Valley)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Roanoke Valley wants to invite the community to its centennial celebration.

The organization has been working to make families in the region self-sufficient with programs that promote financial, educational and health stability.

Abby Hamilton is the organizations CEO and President. Kianna Price Marshall is the Vice President of Advancement.

Both women joined Here @ Home to talk about the progress made over the last century and the goals for the next 100 years.

The community is invited to a Centennial Celebration Kickoff event happening Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Elmwood Park. Gates open to the event at 5 p.m. and it is free for the family.

