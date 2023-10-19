WDBJ7+: Recognizing and responding to domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we’ve tapped local experts for their advice on recognizing and responding to domestic violence and abuse.

Stacey Sheppard, Director of Housing and Human Services for TAP Roanoke, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to discuss.

Sheppard began by explaining that domestic abuse comes in many forms but is essentially a pattern of control over another person. That may take the form of physical abuse, emotional, psychological, economic and even technological abuse. Children and pets may also be caught up in the midst of the abuse, or find themselves victims also.

She said this can impact just about anyone. Today, Sheppard says about one in three to four women will find themselves in a domestic abuse situation,

“And one in seven men will experience some type of domestic abuse in their lifetime,” she added. “So if you think about that man, in a room full of people or even in your peers, it’s pretty staggering.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheppard says the number of people seeking services has nearly tripled. Just last week, they received 20 new clients.

“Pre-COVID we averaged anywhere from maybe two or three calls a day on the hotline,” she said. “And now we’re looking at eight to 12 calls a day on the hotline.”

TAP’s staff is available 24/7 by hotline. People can call or text them any time at (540) 580-0775 for emergencies, or (540) 283‑4813 during the daytime.

Sheppard explains that in many cases, abuse follows a cycle in which tensions build, there’s an incident, followed by reconciliation and a phase of calm before the cycle repeats.

“We know that trauma begets trauma,” she explained. “So a lot of this abuse is learned. That generational cycle of abuse. So we try to explain to folks that are asking and learning about domestic abuse and violence that this is a cycle, and it definitely will repeat itself unless someone seeks assistance.”

If people suspect they may be in a situation in which domestic abuse or violence occurs, they can ask themselves a few questions.

“Well, the first question is if they have control over decisions. Their own technology, their own finances, their own decision making skills. Are they isolated and estranged from family and friends?” Sheppard said. “One of the first things an abuser will do is isolate someone from family from friends, because that gives them more power and control over the situation.”

She added that if children are being abuse or used as a pawn in a relationship, it’s a huge risk factor and red flag for abuse.

Anyone who has questions or needs help can reach out to TAP and other resources in the community. Sheppard said TAP maintains a 24 hour hotline. Their goal is to safety plan with the callers and get them into their services.

“Sometimes that looks like weeks, months, even years of trying to get someone out of a bad relationship,” said Sheppard.

There are also options for shelter in the community as well as mental health resources. There are ways people can access these resources discreetly.

“The libraries have our information. Many of the coffee shops have our information,” said Sheppard. “Anywhere that you need to reach out and do that discreetly, they know to call and someone will help you access our services.”

And Sheppard said she wants to dispel the myth that domestic violence and abuse is solely about bruises and broken bones.

“The emotional abuse and the financial abuse, it will leave scars deeper than a bruise will any day,” said Sheppard. “And I think it’s important for people to understand that because fear and intimidation and someone planning to leave, and trying to help someone leave is huge. We must believe survivors when they tell us that they’re trying to leave or they’re in a situation.”

And she implores people to refrain from victim blaming. That includes not asking people why they may stayed in a relationship.

People have a lot of good reasons on why they stay,” she explained. “And maybe it’s to protect the pets, maybe it’s to protect the children. Or maybe they’re financially not able to leave. At the end of the day, the most important thing is to help someone. And maybe it’s [to] be that good Samaritan and plant a seed and connect them with the resources that are out there.”

Below is additional information from TAP’s domestic violence services.

What to do if you think abuse has occurred:

If you think you’ve been abused, or that someone you know may be being abused, please call or text the 24/7 hotline at 540-580-0775.

For after-hours emergencies:

Call or text (540) 580‑0775 . A crisis advocate is available evenings, nights, weekends, and holidays at the emergency number.

Our daytime telephone number is (540) 283‑4813 .

Hearing-impaired persons can contact them using Virginia Relay. Just dial 7-1-1 and give the Virginia Relay Communications Assistant the number you need to reach.

