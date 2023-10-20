Diesel truck overturns in Botetourt; drivers seek alternate routes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire & EMS crews are on scene after a diesel truck carrying 2,5000 gallons of fuel overturned on Friday.

Responders say the 1300 block of Coaling Road will remain closed for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

According to responders, the tanker truck spilled an undetermined amount of fuel.

Firefighters say the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire & EMS, Emergency Management, and Hazardous Materials personnel are on scene clearing the remainder of the fuel.

