Golfer offers beginner tips to practice short game

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall golf is in full swing and if you are curious about the sport, the PGA General Manager at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech wants to give you tips to feel confident with your clubs.

This week’s focus centers around practicing short game.

“So short game is really anything that’s not a full swing when you’re close to the green. So includes bunker shots, chipping, pitching, and then of course, putting,” PGA General Manager Michael Abraham said.

Abraham recommends bringing a handful of golf balls to hit small shots around the green to work on the swings you would make with a club like your pitching wedge.

“If you’re just off the green in the fringe, that might be a good opportunity to work on your chip shot. That the type of shot that stays low to the ground and runs a lot,” he said. “If there’s nobody around or you know, here at the River Course we have a separate chipping and pitching area, you can take some bigger swings get the ball up in the air for those pitch shots. So just be mindful of those around you.”

Then when you head to the green, it is important to be mindful of your footing, Abraham said.

“Anytime the ball is on the green, you want to use your putter. We want to walk carefully because this area, since it is so tightly mown, can be disturbed very easily if we’re dragging our feet or running on the green,” he said.

Then take your time with putting drills, repeating your stroke and working to see how the ball rolls into the cup.

“I think the spot in the game of golf, you can save the most strokes is here around the green. So it’s very important. And I think a lot of people can do more and spending time in these areas,” Abraham said.

The Pete Dye River Course is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

