Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Botetourt County Libraries hosts Spooky Storytelling

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Libraries is inviting families to join in on the Halloween fun with a Spooky Storytelling event.

Library Director Julie Phillips joined Here @ Home to explain more about the storytellers who will be sharing the tales of mystery at Troutville Town Park Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will feature a bounce house, Halloween games, face painting, crafts and pumpkin painting.

The Kiwanis Club of Botetourt will serve free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks to school-aged children and others can enjoy the meals from a food truck and cookie vendor.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with kid-friendly storytelling. Then at 8 p.m. there will be “extra-scary” stories geared toward teens and adults.

In case of bad weather the event will move to the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move through today with a leftover shower Saturday.
Steadier rain will turn more spotty this afternoon
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Rebos Club building fire.
No injuries reported in Rebos Club building fire
James Gee mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder after gun doesn’t fire

Latest News

Bourbon, Bubbly, & Brew Benefits The Spot on Kirk
Bourbon, Bubbly, & Brew Benefits The Spot on Kirk
Heart Walk is Saturday
Heart Walk is Saturday
Botetourt County Libraries Hosts Spooky Storytelling
Botetourt County Libraries Hosts Spooky Storytelling
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas