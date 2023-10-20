Botetourt County Libraries hosts Spooky Storytelling

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Libraries is inviting families to join in on the Halloween fun with a Spooky Storytelling event.

Library Director Julie Phillips joined Here @ Home to explain more about the storytellers who will be sharing the tales of mystery at Troutville Town Park Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will feature a bounce house, Halloween games, face painting, crafts and pumpkin painting.

The Kiwanis Club of Botetourt will serve free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks to school-aged children and others can enjoy the meals from a food truck and cookie vendor.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with kid-friendly storytelling. Then at 8 p.m. there will be “extra-scary” stories geared toward teens and adults.

In case of bad weather the event will move to the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville.

