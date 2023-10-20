Bourbon, Bubbly, & Brew benefits The Spot on Kirk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Spot on Kirk is hosting its annual Bourbon, Bubbly, & Brew event to help raise funds for its nonprofit music venue.

The Spot on Kirk Board President Bruce Bryan joined Here @ Home to explain more about how the concert venue provides an intimate place for audiences to listen to local and traveling artists.

The Bourbon, Bubbly, & Brew event is a Southern Culinary Soirée and will feature everything from a live auction, music, bourbon tastings and a prosecco bar.

Tickets are still available and cost $150 per person. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Vinton War Memorial from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

