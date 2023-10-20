Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Celebrate National Apple Month with tasty recipes

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peak apple season has arrived and Food and Wine Writer Becky Ellis is sharing tasty recipes to celebrate National Apple Month.

During her visit with Here @ Home, Ellis explained that green apples like Granny Smith apples are best for cooking because they are very firm and tart.

She suggested local orchards like Jamison’s Orchard in Roanoke County and Ikenberry’s Orchard in Daleville to pick up your own bushel.

She offered recipes to a fresh apple cake that can be found on her website Biscuits and Bubbly.

She also has a recipe for Waldorf Salad and a Spiced Apple Ginger Cocktail that was recently featured in The Roanoker Magazine.

To follow Ellis’s food journey and find more recipes, visit biscuitsandbubbly.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move through today with a leftover shower Saturday.
Steadier rain will turn more spotty this afternoon
A doorbell cam shows adults appearing to direct kids to steal from a porch.
Halloween decorations were taken from a porch by little kids, apparently directed by adults, video reveals
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Police say Crystal Brown was shot and killed in September.
EXCLUSIVE: Roanoke murder victim’s family seeks justice with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Here @ Home: Golfing Tips
Here @ Home: Golfing Tips
Here @ Home: Apple Month Recipe
Here @ Home: Apple Month Recipes
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
1,300 kids in grades K-12 in our hometowns attended Roanoke STEAM day.
Students in downtown Roanoke for STEAM day