Celebrate National Apple Month with tasty recipes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peak apple season has arrived and Food and Wine Writer Becky Ellis is sharing tasty recipes to celebrate National Apple Month.

During her visit with Here @ Home, Ellis explained that green apples like Granny Smith apples are best for cooking because they are very firm and tart.

She suggested local orchards like Jamison’s Orchard in Roanoke County and Ikenberry’s Orchard in Daleville to pick up your own bushel.

She offered recipes to a fresh apple cake that can be found on her website Biscuits and Bubbly.

She also has a recipe for Waldorf Salad and a Spiced Apple Ginger Cocktail that was recently featured in The Roanoker Magazine.

To follow Ellis’s food journey and find more recipes, visit biscuitsandbubbly.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.