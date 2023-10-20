FFE Player of the Week: Malachi Coleman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s rare to watch an episode of Friday Football Extra without hearing at least one highlight from William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman.

“He’s a good kid, he’s a hard worker.” says Colonels football coach Nick Leftwich. “Obviously, he can make plays and we know that. He’s a tremendous athlete. We love him. We’re just going to continue to work and do what we do and run our offense and do what we need to do to be successful whether it’s giving the ball to him or one of our other guys.”

In last week’s 40-7 win over Northside, the best highlight of the night came when Coleman got creative, and took a leap.

“I was asking my coach because the dude kept on going down to my legs,” remembers Coleman before hurdling a Viking defenseman. “I was like ‘coach should I try it?’ and he was like ‘try it. If they call it back, they call it back and we know not to do that’. I tried it, they called it, we got the penalty and coach was like ‘don’t do that no more’ and I was like ‘okay’. Next play he ran it to the side on the exact same play and I got the yardage back. It wasn’t really a big deal.”

“In regards to that play or just in general, we always tell our guys don’t ever be afraid to be an athlete,” said Leftwich. “We weren’t upset with him, it’s just one of those things. It was a great play but unfortunately it was a penalty. We had to eat it and move on and keep playing.”

Coleman would tally three touchdowns in that game and 257 yards.

His success isn’t limited to the football field either, as he prepares the best version of himself for what every opportunities lie ahead.

“My momma always told me that if I don’t do anything else, make sure my grades are right so I can be able to go to college,” he explains.

“As far as Malachi is concerned, he’s a 3.6 GPA student, does his responsibilities in the classroom as well as out here on the field,” adds Leftwich. “He’s here every day, he’s ready to work. Tremendous athlete. Tremendous kid. People want to be around him and people gravitate towards him. Having a guy on your team like that is always good and we have several guys on our team like that. When you can get a group of guys that people want to be around and go hard with day in and day out, that’s all you can ask for as a coach. As long as we trust each other and love each other, and go 1-0 every day, that’s our mentality and he’s part of that. I’m very proud of him.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.