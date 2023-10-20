Goodwill hosts Halloween costume and decor contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In addition to helping our community sustainably donate and shop for used goods to complete their Halloween looks and décor - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hosting the “Goodwill Haunting” Costume and Decoration Contest Giveaway.

Chelsea Moran, Director of Marketing & Communications, sat down on 7@four to explain that Goodwill is ramping up its spooky spirit this Halloween by hosting the “Goodwill Haunting” Costume and Decoration Contest Giveaway, encouraging shoppers to create their own Halloween costumes and home décor out of purchases from Goodwill stores for the chance to win a prize.

To enter the contest – people can create a costume OR household decoration using items from Goodwill and submit a photo to Goodwill’s Facebook page. Then, they can like and re-share the photo to enter the contest and tag their entries using the hashtag #GoodwillHaunting.

The contest will conclude November 3. Two winners will be selected by a jury from Goodwill Industries of the Valleys (one DIY costume, one DIY home decoration). Goodwill will contact the winners by the email or phone number provided with instructions on receiving prizes between November 6-10, 2023.

For Halloween inspiration, visit Goodwill’s dedicated Halloween web page, here.

How To Enter the Goodwill Haunting Contest:

1. Shop at one of the Goodwill Industries of the Valley’s store locations: goodwillvalleys.com/about-us/service-area/

2. Make sure to follow the contest rules outlined below.

3. Create a costume OR a household decoration.

4. Take a photo of your creation.

5. Send your photo via messenger to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Facebook page with a brief description: facebook.com/goodwillvalleys/

6. (Optional) Like and share your photo submission posted on Goodwill Industries of the Valleys’ Facebook page and use the hashtag #GoodwillHaunting!

