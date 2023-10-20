“Magical Dogs”: Book features Salem couple

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A book features some special dogs around the nation and one chapter tells the story of a Salem woman and her dog. The book is “Magical Dogs – on the Road,” the third in New Jersey author Patti Kerr’s series.

“This volume is to focus on different families or people, where that one dog or two dogs that made a huge impact In your life,” said Christina Lee.

It was puppy Nitro that changed not just Christina and Chris Lee’s life, but impacted the lives of many dogs and dog owners around the nation. To understand, we go back to 2010, when Christina Lee brought home puppy Nitro, a dog that could not hear.

Shortly after the Lees adopted Nitro from the Salem city shelter- WDJB7′s Jean Jadhon did a story on how they were able to train Nitro using hand signals and visual cues. It aired on your Hometown Station but then gained national attention.

“Once it went national we started getting all of these emails, like, ‘oh my gosh, I have a deaf dog and I don’t know what to do’ or ‘I have a deaf dog that needs a new home,’” said Christina Lee.

It made the Lees realize the need for resources for deaf dogs in need of rescue, and deaf dog owners in need of resources and support.

The non-profit Deaf Dogs Rock was born and since then has grown to help deaf dogs nationwide..

“We have sponsored over 1,470 deaf dogs out of kill shelters into the safe harbor of special needs rescues, so that’s huge. It’s almost fifteen hundred,” said Christina Lee. “A lot of that has to do with you, because you came and did a story on us.”

“You know there’s that one dog and then there’s that one person and we do mention you in the book because you are that one person. We wouldn’t have thought about it if people hadn’t reached out to us,” Christina Lee said.

While Nitro has since passed, his legacy lives on in the pages of “Magical Dogs On The Road” and in the lives of the many families with dogs who hear with their hearts.

