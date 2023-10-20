Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move through today with a leftover shower Saturday.
First alert - Rain showers move through the area today
Rebos Club building fire.
No injuries reported in Rebos Club building fire
James Gee mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder after gun doesn’t fire
Roanoke City Council approves hotels concept
Roanoke City Council approves concept to build two hotels

Latest News

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Rail Yard Dawgs Season Opener Tonight
Rail Yard Dawgs Season Opener Tonight
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee leaves the Republican caucus...
Republicans are facing death threats as the election for speaker gets mired in personal feuds
FILE - Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto...
Long lines at gas pump unlikely, but Middle East crisis could disrupt oil supplies, raise prices