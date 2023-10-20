Parents take legal action against Lynchburg School Board for Sandusky and T.C. Miller closure decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents are fighting to save two elementary schools from potentially being shut down.

On September 19, the school board voted to close Sandusky Elementary School and close or convert T.C. Miller Elementary.

On Thursday, parents in the Save Our Schools Lynchburg group filed a petition of appeal at the Lynchburg Circuit Court against the school board chairman and the superintendent.

They are asking the court to review the school board’s decision to close the schools and overturn it.

One parent says they feel the decision to close the schools was rushed, lacked input from residents, and made without proper planning.

“The school board did not have enough information to really make an educated decision on closing schools,” said Colleen Larkins, Sandusky Elementary School parent. “There wasn’t an educational review, there wasn’t a plan for where the children are going to go.”

Sandusky and TC Miller combined have around 600 students. Larkins says they fear the closures would lead to overcrowding in the neighboring schools.

“It is not easy to move. We haven’t had consistency of education due to COVID. So, there are a lot of issues with this lack of plan moving forward for not just our students at Sandusky and T.C. Miller, but this will affect all of LCS elementary schools. They’ll be putting kids and staff in schools that simply don’t have space for them,” added Larkins.

They are also concerned about larger class sizes if schools are combined.

“Mr. Womack, who is the Sandusky principal, knows every child by name and by need. When you start getting larger schools, you lose that, and knowing the children matter. Getting rid of the smaller schools and trying to make schools that are 900 or 800 kids is going to have a negative impact on these children,” said Larkins.

They hope the School Board reconsiders the decision at their work session meeting on Tuesday.

