Radford University announces rebranding initiative; reveils new logo

New Radford University logo.
New Radford University logo.(Evan Musgrave | Radford University)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University announced a rebranding initiative Friday which included a new logo.

The new rebranding initiative will be implemented in phases starting in the fall of 2023.

“To solidify Radford University’s standing as a premier, student-focused institution, we have sought to define our distinctive role as a university, tell our story more effectively, and embrace the characteristics that make the Radford experience unique,” said Bret Danilowicz, Radford University’s president. “The new visual marks and accompanying brand pillars allow us to better communicate and market Radford to the commonwealth of Virginia, and beyond, and effectively connects the university’s past, future, place, and people in an appealing way.”

The university says it received feedback from more than 3,000 students, staff, alumni, and community members.

A new university website reflecting the changes will be released in 2024.

