Roanoke Heart Walk returns Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people will join in the fight against heart disease and stroke during Saturday’s Roanoke Heart Walk.

The American Heart Association event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Rivers Edge Park Oct. 21.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and the funds raised this weekend will go toward life-saving research, outreach and education.

WDBJ7′s Jean Jadhon and Natalie Faunce will be there to help emcee the event with Q-99′s Dick Daniels.

There will also be a Pooch Parade, music and kids’ activities.

