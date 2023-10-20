Birthdays
Roanoke Heart Walk returns Saturday

Hundreds came out for the 2021 Roanoke Heart Walk Saturday morning.
Hundreds came out for the 2021 Roanoke Heart Walk Saturday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people will join in the fight against heart disease and stroke during Saturday’s Roanoke Heart Walk.

The American Heart Association event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Rivers Edge Park Oct. 21.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and the funds raised this weekend will go toward life-saving research, outreach and education.

WDBJ7′s Jean Jadhon and Natalie Faunce will be there to help emcee the event with Q-99′s Dick Daniels.

There will also be a Pooch Parade, music and kids’ activities.

