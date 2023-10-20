Roanoke murder suspect arrested in South Dakota faces six felony charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police Friday released new information about the arrest of a man wanted for killing two people in Roanoke. Edward Denoyer faces six felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

This week he was found across state lines in South Dakota after police received an anonymous tip. The U.S. Marshals Office said Denoyer was from South Dakota and has family and friends in the area.

Police say there were at least five sightings of Denoyer in Roanoke and along the 460 corridor before he was captured more than a thousand miles away.

After a standoff with law enforcement – police say Denoyer surrendered in South Dakota. The US Marshals Service, FBI, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation assisted in his arrest.

“We try to triage and find the most dangerous members of the community. And at the time, Denoyer was that man,” said U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Frank Schermer.

Denoyer had allegedly been on the run since the shooting that killed two people September 17. After weeks of searching, he was found in Vermilion, South Dakota. After getting a search warrant, police say they found a gun in the home where he was staying.

“We’ll find you at the end of the day. It’s not a matter of if we find you; it’s when we find you,” added Schermer. “So, if you choose violence in the end, we have an answer for that.”

More than 50 investigators from Roanoke and surrounding areas worked together to find Denoyer, but police say his arrest wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of the community.

“In this case from the very beginning, people were willing to say what happened, willing to say who did it and people were willing to say, hey, we’ve seen him here, we’ve seen him there and it gave us a lot of opportunity to follow up on it,” said Roanoke City Police Captain Adam Puckett.

Puckett says more cases locally can be solved with this same type of cooperation.

“This is a direct reflection on the results that can happen when we work together,” explained Puckett.

Court documents identify the victims as Crystal Brown and Rodrel Mathis. Officials say they do know the relationship between the victims and Denoyer, but they are not releasing that information at this time. Captain Puckett says Denoyer will be extradited to Virginia, but it may take some time.

Denoyer is being held in South Dakota until an initial court appearance.

WDBJ7 Spoke to Brown’s children after Denoyer’s capture. While an arrest has been made, a part of their hearts is still empty.

“She’s still gone,” said Anthony Peterson, Jr. “But justice is going to be served. And that’s what we need. We need the justice.”

Click here to donate to the family raising money for Brown’s headstone.

