Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs gearing up for Friday season opener game following winning 2022-23 season

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After coming off a winning season the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are looking to take home another championship title this year.

The dawgs won their first president’s cup championship during the 2022-23 season. And their journey to win a second title begins tonight with their first game of the season happening here at home against Fayetteville.

Media Manager and Play-by-Play Broadcaster, Mitch Stewart said the players and head coach, Dan Bremner, are really focusing on this year.

”We were able to win it last year and that was great and that’s given them a little more hunger to hopefully get back to the championship or have another deep playoff run this season but what they learned last year was that its a day by day thing. It’s a very long season. The playoffs are super far away so I think they’re focusing on just trying to get a little bit better everyday to get themselves in the right position coming into the year,” said Stewart.

The dawgs received their championship rings Thursday night and their banner will be raised at Friday night’s game.

