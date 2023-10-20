Student and teacher taken to hospital after bus crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pittsylvania County school bus driver and student were evaluated at SOVAH Health in Danville after a crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday, according to the school district.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Rt. 41/Franklin Turnpike, and Rt. 1108/Oak Forest Circle.

The driver of the bus entered the right-hand lane to turn onto Rt. 1108 when the bus collided with another vehicle, and went off the road, hitting two “fixed objects,” according to the schools superintendent.

Nine Chatham Middle School and 12 Chatham High School students were on the bus during the crash. Nurses at both schools evaluated the students after the crash.

