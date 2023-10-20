Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway

Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to Ingram Towing and Impound Service, Inc.(Ingram Towing and Impound Service, Inc.)
By Atlanta News First staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A tow truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon while standing outside his vehicle along an interstate highway in Georgia.

Frank Ingram was on I-575 in Cherokee County when he was hit by a car.

“The Holly Springs Police Department extends our heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of Frank Ingram,” the department said on Facebook.

His team has been an invaluable asset to our daily operations, and this loss is a strong reminder of the need to take caution and reduce speed when passing vehicles parked on the roadside.”

According to WANF, it is not known if the driver who hit Ingram stayed on the scene or will be charged.

Several agencies, including the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the crash.

“The recent tragedy underscores the significance of National Move Over Day tomorrow, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their environment while driving every day,” the Holly Springs Police Department said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McCracken is suing Luke Priddy and a Roanoke County parent for defamation.
Roanoke pastor sues city council member and parent for $2.45 million after school board meeting altercation
Rain showers move through today with a leftover shower Saturday.
Steadier rain will turn more spotty this afternoon
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Rebos Club building fire.
No injuries reported in Rebos Club building fire
James Gee mugshot
Man charged with attempted murder after gun doesn’t fire

Latest News

Hundreds came out for the 2021 Roanoke Heart Walk Saturday morning.
Roanoke Heart Walk returns Saturday
FILE - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook...
Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families
Source: Gray News Media
Abingdon firefighter killed in fire truck crash
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update