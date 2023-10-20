Birthdays
Virginia Election Preview: Senate District 3

Republican Del. Chris Head and Democrat Jade Harris are competing the represent the new Senate...
Republican Del. Chris Head and Democrat Jade Harris are competing the represent the new Senate District 3.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - When the people of Buena Vista lined up along Magnolia Avenue for their annual Labor Day parade, they were greeted with traditional tunes, classic cars and politicians on the move.

Democrat Jade Harris and Republican Chris Head have been running hard to represent residents of the new Senate District 3.

The District covers a lot of territory, from Craig County all the way to Waynesboro.

It doesn’t have an incumbent Senator, though Head has served in the House of Delegates and has represented part of the district, for a dozen years.

A small business owner, he says he’s a committed conservative with the track record to prove it.

“I am consistently for smaller government. I’m consistently for parents having rights in what their children learn in school. I am consistently for law enforcement. I am a solidly pro-life candidate. I am a solidly pro-second amendment candidate,” Head told WDBJ7.

Harris is a Rockbridge County native, educated in local schools.  She was appointed to Glasgow Town council, and served as Vice-Mayor.

A manager of a small business in Staunton, she describes herself as a dedicated progressive.

“I don’t mind shaking things up,” Harris said in an interview. ”As long as it’s for the common good, that’s what I’m for. So, you would have a bold progressive legislator who is young, who knows what the SOLs are like, who knows what sheltering in place during a lockdown drill, or just a lockdown itself is like. You’re going to have somebody who knows what it’s like to not have enough to eat sometimes, someone who knows what it’s like to have to go to a food pantry.”

As the candidates explained in Buena Vista, they offer clear differences on key issues including abortion, Virginia’s right-to-work law, and school choice.

“Check the values of the candidates,” Head said. “Take a look at not just what’s on the brochure, what actually has been said and done in the past.”

“You’re going to have someone who is ready to advocate, who is going to fight for, and ready to see change and positive growth and development in this third district,” Harris said.

Both candidates say the stakes are high.

And both say they are covering as much ground as possible, focused on making a strong finish in a consequential campaign season.

