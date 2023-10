Friday Football Extra: Week 9 Highlights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week nine is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Patrick Henry vs. Christiansburg

Magna Vista vs. Bassett

William Byrd vs. Franklin County

Fayetteville vs. Rail Yard Dawgs

Salem vs. Cave Spring

James River vs. Glenvar *Correction Glenvar won against James River 52-7

William Fleming vs. Lord Botetourt

E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian

Brookville vs. Jefferson Forest

Grayson Co. vs. Auburn

Floyd Co. vs. Radford

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.